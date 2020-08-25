Tonight, the prime time slot on day two of the Republican Convention goes to Melania Trump. The First Lady - the great enigma of the Trump family - will try and reach women voters on behalf of her husband. At least, we think she will. But this is the Trump family, so we don't know what will happen, and there is a frisson of fear among some Republicans that she might go off-script.

Remember, in recent days Melania has appeared to brush off the President's attempt to hold her hand.

And it is little secret that she sees another four years in the White House as akin to being held hostage. Her speech will come after a dystopian vision of America portrayed by speakers last night, many of whom warned that Democrats would destroy the country and its values.

The President's son, Donald Jr., was among those who amplified the assault on Joe Biden's character and record.

They claimed he is a socialist whose policies would bring anarchy to the streets of the suburbs. Republicans will be pleased with the Convention so far. It has played to voters' fears of chaos under Biden.

It has projected the Democrats as a danger to the security of the nation - inverting the idea of Barack Obama's speech last week that Trump is a unique threat to the American republic. Victory for Republicans in November is still a long-shot. They are ten points behind in the latest national polls. But if this opening night showed anything, it revealed that the Republican Party is not going down without a fight.