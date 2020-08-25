Rio Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler has confirmed that Britain’s top women’s coach Amanda Reddin was part of a complaint she made to British Gymnastics which has already seen two coaches suspended.

In an explosive post on social media she said it was only after media pressure at the end of last week that the governing body was forced to tell her, via email, that her allegations against Reddin had been dealt with and the matter was closed.

“The way I received this information made me sick,” Tinkler said.

In a stinging attack on British Gymnastics, she said: “It reinforced mine and every gymnast's fear which is their complaints aren’t dealt with fairly and independently.”

She added: “This is why we don’t speak up. This is why we suffer in silence. We know that to speak up is a pointless, career ending task.”

Last month Tinkler made the shock revelation that she quit the sport due to her experiences in gymnastics and not through injury as many had thought.

ITV News understands that the specific complaints relating to Reddin happened after Tinkler's superb medal winning performances at the Olympics in Brazil.

ITV News revealed on Monday that Reddin, who is due to lead the women’s gymnastics team to next year’s Games in Tokyo has been cleared of one historical allegation of abuse but faces at least two new claims that are still being looked into.

Concluding her post Tinkler confirmed she would be submitting her complaints to the independent review for consideration: “Every gymnast deserves better than this,” she said.

In a statement issued on Monday after ITV News reported on complaints and allegations made against Ms Reddin, the coach said: "I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."