Schoolchildren will no longer be advised against wearing face coverings in secondary schools, the government has announced.

The government is not making face coverings mandatory in schools, but headteachers have the discretion to make them compulsory in communal areas.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would consider changing the guidance but would "look at the changing medical evidence as we go on".

“If we need to change the advice then of course we will," he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) published new guidance on the wearing of face coverings in secondary schools.

In a statement they said “children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a 1-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.”

Scotland has not only adopted the WHO guidance on face coverings for secondary school pupils, but has gone further by asking all children aged five and over to wear them on school buses.

Nicola Sturgeon changed advice in Scotland after an outbreak at a Dundee school saw 19 staff members and pupils infected with coronavirus.