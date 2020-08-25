Secondary school students in Scotland will soon have to wear face coverings in the corridors and communal areas, the country's education secretary has confirmed.

John Sweeney said that from August 31 children aged 12 and over must be wearing face coverings - to protect against the spread of coronavirus - when moving around school, in areas where physical distancing is impossible.

Mr Sweeney said schools will be issued with the "obligatory guidance" from next Monday.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, he said the Scottish government was going further than the World Health Organization guidance by recommending similar precautions for pupils on school buses too.

The decision comes as the government in Westminster was urged to give "clear direction" on whether pupils should wear face coverings in schools elsewhere in the UK.

Despite England's education secretary insisting the measure is not needed as schools in England prepare to reopen, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) is calling for the issue to be kept under review.

What is the WHO's advice?

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) advice suggests adults and children aged 12 and over should wear a mask - particularly when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area.

The WHO and UN children’s agency Unicef suggested that face shields may be an alternative in situations such as speech classes where the teacher and pupils need to see each other’s mouths.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton told the Daily Telegraph: “We would expect the government in Westminster to review its guidance on the use of face coverings in schools – which currently says they are not required – in light of the WHO guidance and the consultation taking place in Scotland.

“The evidence is clearly evolving on this issue and it is important that it is kept under review and that clear direction is provided to schools.”

But Professor Russell Viner, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said there was concern about younger children wearing face coverings.

He told BBC2’s Newsnight: “The evidence on masks is very unclear. And, actually, I think that’s in one sense, potentially going beyond the evidence we have.

“There are lots of concerns about mask wearing for children, particularly younger children. Because they touch their face, they are constantly worried about the mask, it actually could, potentially spread the virus more."

On Monday, a Number 10 spokesperson said there were “no plans” to review the guidance on face coverings in schools.

He added: “We are conscious of the fact that it would obstruct communication between teachers and pupils.”

England’s deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries has said the evidence on whether children over 12 should wear masks in schools was “not strong”.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green has already said the issue should be kept under review.

Meanwhile, a study suggested wearing face masks may have a negative effect on attitudes towards social distancing, leading people to feel comfortable sitting or standing closer to others

The research, by a team of behavioural scientists at Warwick Business School, also indicates people would keep a smaller distance from others wearing masks.

The scientists say their findings could make it difficult to re-establish social-distancing measures if they are needed to help control the virus in the event of a second wave of cases.