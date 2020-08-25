Sprinter Usain Bolt is in quarantine at his home in Jamaica after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus - just days after celebrating his 34th birthday party with other celebrities.

The world’s fastest man posted a video of himself on social media saying he took a Covid-19 test as a precaution.

In a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Bolt said: "Just waking up, and like everybody else, I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19.

"I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends."

Bolt said he had no symptoms.

"I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself.

“Just to be safe, I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy,” he said.

He wrote in the posts: “Stay safe my ppl” with hands folded in prayer.

The comments on his post ranged from well wishes like “please get better my legend” to advice such as “drink up your ginger tea non stop.”

Jamaica’s health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said Bolt had tested positive and had been formally notified of the result, the Jamaica Observer reported.

Bolt’s positive test raises questions regarding Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling who attended the party, with England Manager Gareth Southgate set to pick his squad for upcoming fixtures on Tuesday.

Sterling took a test in Jamaica which reportedly came back negative for coronavirus.

A Manchester City spokesperson confirmed he would have to take another test to return to the biosecure bubble before the start of the Premier League season.

Among the other sports stars at the party included Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder over the 100m and 200m sprint, revealed he was self-isolating at home after taking a test.

Jamaica has had a confirmed total of 1,413 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on the island of around three million people.

But there are fears that cases could be on the rise, especially in the capital Kingston, with 410 new cases in the last 14 days.