Dog owners have noticed a change in behaviour in their pets since the beginning of lockdown, new research says.

Dogs Trust conducted research into the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on dogs and their owners.

The dog welfare charity found more than a quarter of owners – 26% - noticed at least one problem in their dog’s behaviour and the majority of owners – 55% - reported their dog’s routine had changed a lot during lockdown, including less walks and dogs less likely to be allowed to run off-lead.

The research also found there was an:

82% increase in reports of dogs whining or barking when a household member was busy

20% increase in reports of dogs frequently seeking attention from their owner

54% rise in the number of people saying their dog has hidden or moved away when approached

41% increase in reports of dogs being clingy or following people around the house during lockdown

After lockdown began, Google searches for ‘dog bark’ increased by around 48% and searches for ‘dog bite’ increased by around 40% suggesting that people were actively seeking help online about their dog’s behaviour.

Dogs Trust believes if these behavioural problems are not identified or treated early, then there could be an increase in dog abandonment and even euthanasia, as around a third of dogs under three are put to sleep because of behavioural problems.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We predict that up to 40,000 dogs could be at risk of abandonment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A rise in problematic behaviours, due to lockdown measures, could compound this issue still further if families find these behaviours difficult to manage, and have no other option but to give up their dog.”

Advice for dog ownersDogs Trust says behaviour problems are easier to prevent than treat, so we are encouraging owners to take steps now to change the tale and ensure problems don’t develop when things return towards normal.

The risk of dogs developing separation anxiety is an urgent concern raised by Dogs Trust.

This is particularly the case for puppies, who may never have had experience of being left home alone during the lockdown.

Suddenly leaving these puppies alone once we go back to our ‘new normal’ lives is very likely to lead to separation anxiety.

If you have a dog who is used to being left alone, make sure you maintain their ability to cope with this by introducing periods of separation during the day when you are in the house (e.g. behind a baby gate whilst you are working from home) and try and sometimes leave your dog at home when you go out for essential trips.

The early month of a dog’s life are critical in learning about all aspects of normal family life. This includes being left alone: if puppies are not taught this is a normal and positive part of life, they will become anxious about it. Teaching puppies to be relaxed when left takes a bit of time and patience at the start but prevents serious problems later in life that are much more difficult to treat.

Build up the amount of time a puppy is separated from family members very gradually and associate it with something positive, such as a long-lasting treat.

Monitor how the puppy responds, and shorten the time left if they show any signs of anxiety.

Where dogs are already showing signs of separation anxiety (such as barking, howling, toileting or being destructive when left):

Owners should seek help from their vet in the first instance

Avoid looking for ‘quick fix’ solutions like anti-bark collars or punishing a dog on return.

These approaches will exacerbate the problem and result in more serious and more difficult to treat problems in the long run.

For information on how to prevent and mange problem behaviours, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/changethetale.