Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has revealed she is being treated for advanced-stage breast cancer.

The pop singer revealed the diagnosis on Twitter on Wednesday and said the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

Writing on Twitter, the 38-year-old said: "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

She added: "I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

The singer suggested she was sharing the diagnosis now after "it was mentioned online" that she had "been seen in hospital".

She wrote: "I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on."

In the post she thanked her "amazing mum, family and close friends" as well as the "wonderful NHS doctors and nurses".

Adding: "I am doing my very best to keep positive".

Harding, born in Ascot in Berkshire, also shared a photo of herself in hospital.

Harding formed Girls Aloud with Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh on ITV's talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

The group shot to fame in the noughties with a a string of twenty consecutive top ten singles in the UK - including four number one - before disbanding in 2013.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates were among those who have offered messages of support.

Cheryl posted a broken-hearted emoji on Twitter while Nadine Coyle wrote on Instagram: "I love you!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for all the way & always will be!!".

Steps singer Ian H Watkins also commented on her Instagram post, writing: "Stay strong xx We’re all behind you xx".

What are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and what should you do if you're worried?

UK charity Breast Cancer Care outlines the following symptoms as possible signs to look out for:

A change in breast size or shape

A lump or area that feels thicker than the rest of the breast

A change in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling (like the skin of an orange)

Redness or rash on the skin and/or around the nipple

Your nipple has become pulled in or looks different, for example changed its position or shape

Liquid that comes from the nipple without squeezing

Pain in your breast or your armpit that’s there all or almost all of the time

A swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone

Breast Cancer Care advises anyone experiencing any of these symptoms to contact their GP.

The group stressed, however, that while these symptoms may indicate breast cancer, they can also be caused by normal breast changes, or a benign (non-cancerous) breast condition - but it is still recommended to visit your GP.