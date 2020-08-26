The government has performed another U-turn, dropping its guidance that pupils in England should not wear face coverings in secondary schools.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told ITV News that face coverings will only be compulsory for students going to schools in areas under local lockdown.

Students and adults in schools in these areas will have to wear face coverings when in communal areas where it is difficult to socially distance such as corridors, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Schools elsewhere will have discretion on whether to require face coverings in communal areas.

Pupils in primary schools across England will not have to wear face coverings, as the coronavirus risk risk to younger children is severely reduced.

Where face coverings will be mandatory:

Greater Manchester: City of ManchesterTraffordStockportOldhamBuryBoltonTamesideRochdaleSalford

Lancashire: Blackburn with DarwenBurnleyHyndburnPendlePreston

West Yorkshire:BradfordCalderdaleKirklees

The following parts of Blackburn with Darwen will be exempt from mandatory face coverings:

Blackburn South & Lower DarwenBlackburn South EastDarwen EastDarwen SouthDarwen WestEwoodLivesey with PleasingtonMill Hill & MoorgateWest Pennine

The government says restrictions in England will be lifted and tightened in accordance with the prevalence of coronavirus, meaning the above list is likely to change.