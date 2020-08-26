Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales for the seventh year in a row in 2019, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the fourth year in succession.
But famous faces also generated a surge in more unusual names with Dua (as in music star Lipa) seeing twice as many girls taking that name.
Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 for girls, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is the first time Freya has been in the top 10 most popular girls’ names and also the first time Emily has not been in the top 10 since 1984, the ONS said.
In total, 4,932 babies were named Oliver in 2019, down from 5,390 the previous year.
Likewise, there were 4,082 newborn girls named Olivia last year, down from 4,598 in 2017.
David Corps, vital statistics outputs branch at the ONS, said: "Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age."
"We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie."
"In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte."
"Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape."
"Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019."
Most popular girls names of 2019
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Ava
Mia
Isabella
Sophia
Grace
Lily
Freya
Emily
Ivy
Ella
Rosie
Evie
Florence
Poppy
Charlotte
Willow
Evelyn
Elsie
Phoebe
Sophie
Sienne
Alice
Sofia
Ruby
Isabelle
Harper
Matilda
Daisy
Emilia
Jessica
Maya
Eva
Luna
Millie
Eliza
Chloe
Maisie
Penelope
Aria
Esme
Scarlett
Imogen
Thea
Ada
Layla
Harriet
Mila
Violet
Eleanor
Bella
Erin
Elizabeth
Rose
Molly
Hallie
Emma
Lola
Lucy
Bonnie
Ellie
Nancy
Robyn
Zara
Lottie
Hannah
Maria
Aurora
Arabella
Holly
Jasmine
Gracie
Georgia
Delilah
Darcie
Orla
Amber
Amelie
Iris
Anna
Abigail
Ayla
Maryam
Lilly
Annabelle
Sara
Edith
Beatrice
Clara
Summer
Heidi
Margot
Martha
Zoe
Lara
Lyla
Mabel
Felicity
Most popular boys names of 2019
Oliver
George
Noah
Arthur
Harry
Leo
Muhammad
Jack
Charlie
Oscar
Jacob
Henry
Thomas
Freddie
Alfie
Theo
William
Theodore
Archie
Joshua
Alexander
James
Isaac
Edward
Lucas
Tommy
Finley
Max
Logan
Ethan
Mohammed
Teddy
Benjamin
Arlo
Joseph
Sebastian
Harrison
Elijah
Adam
Daniel
Samuel
Louie
Mason
Reuben
Albie
Rory
Jaxon
Hugo
Luca
Zachary
Reggie
Hunter
Louis
Dylan
Albert
David
Jude
Frankie
Roman
Ezra
Toby
Riley
Carter
Ronnie
Frederick
Gabriel
Stanley
Bobby
Jesse
Michael
Elliot
Grayson
Mohammad
Liam
Jenson
Ellis
Harley
Harvey
Jayden
Jake
Ralph
Rowan
Elliott
Jasper
Ollie
Charles
Finn
Felix
Caleb
Chester
Jackson
Hudson
Leon
Ibrahim
Ryan
Blake
Alfred
Oakley
Matthew
Luke