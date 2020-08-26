Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales for the seventh year in a row in 2019, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the fourth year in succession.

But famous faces also generated a surge in more unusual names with Dua (as in music star Lipa) seeing twice as many girls taking that name.

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 for girls, while there were no new entries in the top 10 boys’ names, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the first time Freya has been in the top 10 most popular girls’ names and also the first time Emily has not been in the top 10 since 1984, the ONS said.

In total, 4,932 babies were named Oliver in 2019, down from 5,390 the previous year.

Likewise, there were 4,082 newborn girls named Olivia last year, down from 4,598 in 2017.

David Corps, vital statistics outputs branch at the ONS, said: "Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age."

"We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie."

"In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte."

"Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape."

"Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019."

Most popular girls names of 2019

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Mia

Isabella

Sophia

Grace

Lily

Freya

Emily

Ivy

Ella

Rosie

Evie

Florence

Poppy

Charlotte

Willow

Evelyn

Elsie

Phoebe

Sophie

Sienne

Alice

Sofia

Ruby

Isabelle

Harper

Matilda

Daisy

Emilia

Jessica

Maya

Eva

Luna

Millie

Eliza

Chloe

Maisie

Penelope

Aria

Esme

Scarlett

Imogen

Thea

Ada

Layla

Harriet

Mila

Violet

Eleanor

Bella

Erin

Elizabeth

Rose

Molly

Hallie

Emma

Lola

Lucy

Bonnie

Ellie

Nancy

Robyn

Zara

Lottie

Hannah

Maria

Aurora

Arabella

Holly

Jasmine

Gracie

Georgia

Delilah

Darcie

Orla

Amber

Amelie

Iris

Anna

Abigail

Ayla

Maryam

Lilly

Annabelle

Sara

Edith

Beatrice

Clara

Summer

Heidi

Margot

Martha

Zoe

Lara

Lyla

Mabel

Felicity

Most popular boys names of 2019