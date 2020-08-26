The top civil servant at the Department for Education has stepped down following the A-levels exams fiasco after Boris Johnson "concluded that there is a need for fresh official leadership” in the department.

The DfE revealed in a statement that its Permanent Secretary Jonathan Slater will step down at the start of next week.

A statement posted on the gov.uk website said: “The Prime Minister has concluded that there is a need for fresh official leadership at the Department for Education.

“Jonathan Slater has therefore agreed that he will stand down on September 1, in advance of the end of his tenure in spring 2021."

He will be replaced in the interim by Susan Acland-Hood and a permanent successor will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Mr Slater's resignation follows that Ofqual's former chief regulator, who quit her role on Tuesday evening in the wake of the exams debacle.

Sally Collier resigned as chief regulator after four years, just days before she was due to face questions from the Commons Education Select Committee over the way hundreds of thousands of students had their exam results downgraded.

After defending the results, the government made a shift in policy which allowed the pupils to use their higher predicted grades.

Those from more disadvantaged backgrounds were said to have been hit harder by the moderation system than private school pupils.

Nine days after admitting the system was "unfair", the Education Secretary remains in his senior Cabinet role and it appears he has no intention of resigning.

Asked by ITV News on Wednesday morning if he intended to step down over the fiasco, Gavin Williamson said he is "absolutely focused" on the job.

He declined to say whether he blamed Ms Collier for the fiasco and would not take responsibility himself.

He apologised to students after a U-turn was performed on the downgraded results, but youngsters called for his resignation in protests, saying sorry is "not good enough".

Following Mr Slater's resignation, he was thanked for 35 years of public service.

His time as permanent secretary at the Department for Education was due to end in spring 2021.