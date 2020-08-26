The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 16 and more than 1,000 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,465.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,200 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 1,048 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 328,846 cases have been confirmed.

England

A further nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,524, NHS England said on Wednesday.

The patients were aged between 39 and 84, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another three deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Public Health Wales said another person has died having tested positive for coronavirus, bringing its total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,594.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Wales increased by 34, bringing the revised confirmed total to 17,808.

Scotland

In Scotland, two more deaths were recorded, bringing the total up to 2,494.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 67 to 19,988.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths were reported, but 72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.