A juvenile has been arrested after two people were shot dead in a possible vigilante attack during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since Blake was wounded by police over the weekend.

The city has been rocked by unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man "left paralysed" after he was shot multiple times - apparently in the back.

Two people were killed on Tuesday night in an attack allegedly carried out by a young white man who was caught on mobile phone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

“I just killed somebody,” he could be heard saying at one point during the shooting rampage that erupted just before midnight.

President Donald Trump tweeted he will be "sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard" to Kenosha to "restore law and order".

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised 500 members of the National Guard to support local law enforcement around Kenosha, doubling the number of troops sent in.

The governor’s office said he working other states to bring in additional National Guard troops and law officers.

One victim was shot in the head and the other in the chest, Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A third person suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

“We were all chanting ‘black lives matter’ at the gas station and then we heard, boom, boom, and I told my friend, 'that’s not fireworks,’” 19-year-old protester Devin Scott told the Chicago Tribune.

"And then this guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, ‘he shot someone, he shot someone’ and everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him and then he started shooting again.”