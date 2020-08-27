Delivery companies will team up with the Government to help map England’s pothole hotspots, the Transport Secretary has said.

The Department for Transport will work with Gaist, a road data and mapping company, businesses such as Deliveroo, Uber, Tesco and Ocado, alongside local highway authorities to identify where there is the greatest need to fix roads.

Figures from the RAC show the breakdown company received 1,766 call-outs for vehicles damaged by faulty road surfaces between April and June this year.

£2.5 billion Government's pothole repair fund

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the programme, which forms part of the Government’s £2.5 billion pledge to fund pothole repairs across England, would help make roads “safer for everyone”.

He added: “We’re teaming up with delivery companies, who know the roads well, in order to map out where remaining potholes exist and then relentlessly target them with our record £2.5 billion pothole repair fund.

“Better road surfaces benefit motorists and cyclists alike, ensuring the back to school and work environment is safer for everyone.”