A Greggs factory in Leeds has closed after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus, the local MP has confirmed.

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves said the centre in Elmfield Road, Bramley has closed and all staff are being tested for the virus following the outbreak.

The premises is being deep cleaned, the council said in a statement.

In a statement on Facebook, she said: "I have just come off an urgent call with the leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake, the Armley and Bramley Ward Councillors, Public Health and representatives from the Council as there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 related to the Greggs Distribution Centre in Bramley.

"The premises have now closed and will be deep-cleaned up to a Covid-19 safe standard and will then be inspected by Infection Control and Environmental Health.

"All the employees and visiting drivers are now undergoing testing. During the meeting with Leeds City Council, I pushed for testing to be introduced at a local level in Bramley, so that testing is accessible and within close proximity for residents that may be affected.

"I am awaiting clarification from Leeds City Council and Greggs that workers who are now self-isolating will receive full pay from Greggs."

"If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, including a cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell, you must get a test and self-isolate for ten days," she added.

"I urge people to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings unless exempt and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands frequently in order to stay safe."

Greggs CEO, Roger Whiteside said: “Following a number of our staff testing positive for Covid-19 at our Leeds distribution depot, we have taken immediate action to implement our Covid response plan and we are working closely with Leeds City Council and Public Health England to ensure that we minimise any possible impact on our customers and the wider community in Leeds and the surrounding area.”

Lucy Jackson, Leeds City Council’s deputy director of Public Health, said: “A number of staff recently tested positive for Covid-19 at Greggs’ distribution depot in Leeds. Following further testing, more staff have been identified as being positive. This highlights why further testing and contact tracing is so important which Greggs is proactively undertaking.”

She added: “The safety of Greggs staff, customers and the wider community remains our priority and we are working closely with Greggs and Public Health England to make sure any infection is contained.

“The workplace is being deep cleaned and further contact tracing carried out, with necessary advice shared about self-isolating and awareness of symptoms. This is a crucial part of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting our community from further infection. We are satisfied the necessary steps are being taken quickly to minimise any further spread of infection.

“As the virus is still within our community, we should all continue to keep at least two metres away from people outside our households wherever possible, wash our hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching our face and follow the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ guidance to help keep ourselves and others safe.

“Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home and book a test as soon as possible, within five days of the symptoms starting.”