A husband and wife who survived the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand have spoken of their ordeal as the terrorist was handed the longest sentence in the country's history.

Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui, who goes by Shamim, and Rehana Parween told ITV News they are "happy" white supremacist Brenton Tarrant "is not coming back to this world".

Tarrant will die in prison after being sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for shooting dead 51 worshippers in Christchurch in March last year.

Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui, who goes by Shamim, and Rehana Parween were at the mosque that day. They have shared their story with ITV News.

'I can remember each and every moment of that day'

The attack happened 150 metres from the family's home, both remember the 15 March 2019 as if it was yesterday.

"I can remember each and every moment of that day," says Shamim.

"On the 15 March when the day started, it was very normal." Shamim says he had been in a rush to get to the mosque and was hurrying his son along, who would leave the house a few minutes later.

Five minutes after Shamim arrived in the mosque to pray, the gunman entered.

"He started shooting from my side - he started killing people on my side. I quickly jumped over and ran towards the exit door. Unfortunately it was locked that day".

Desperate to escape, he broke the glass of the window with his knee and jumped out.

A number of others escaped via the same route, he says, but not everybody was as lucky.

"I saw one man falling - half outside the window and half inside".

All the time, the terrorist was on the attack.

Shamim recalls: "That man, he was killing people everywhere - everyone was cornered in all the places. Anybody who was even moving he killed them."

"He was shooting and I thought - I am going to die now. This is my end, this is the end of the story."

Outside of the mosque, Shamim called home to his wife - warning her to stop their son from coming to the mosque. It was too late, he had already left.

The couple's son had rushed over to the mosque to pray but had heard gunshots on his way over, at the point his parents were on the phone, he was running home to safety.

Meanwhile Shamim, on the phone to his wife still, was taking cover behind a car.

Having exited the mosque to get another weapon, Shamim says the gunman returned and spotted him hiding.

"He came from the back, picked up the gun [...] and he came and he shot me in my arm".

Shamim was still holding his phone to his ear, trying to warn his wife about the attack.

"She heard everything," he says. "When I screamed and the bullet shot. She heard everything and she thought I'd got shot.

Realising he had indeed been hit by a bullet, he thought: "I'm going to die now"

On the other end of the phone, Rehana had heard gunshots and her husband cry out. She had no idea if he was still alive or not.

"I know that he got shot and I'm asking 'where did you get shot, are you ok?' and he's not replying."

Shamim's phone had fallen from him onto the ground.

"I start running towards the mosque," Rehana recalls. She still did not know the scale or nature of the attack, believing her husband had been physically hit.

"Just one house before I heard all the sounds - he [the gunman] had gone back inside. And I heard all the shots and I thought 'this is not normal, this is something else'."

Realising what was happening Rehana turned back towards her house, running for safety. As she did so the gunman reappeared and shot two people, also running away, just behind her.

"I am lucky" she says.

By this point she knew there was an active gunman on the loose and she knew her husband had been shot - how severely, she did not know.

It was seven or eight minutes, Rehana says, until she heard from Shamim again and knew he was still alive.

'He will be judged at the end of the day in front of the Gods'

Survivors and the families of those killed in the attack delivered their impact statements during the terrorist's trial. Rehana and Shamim were among them.

Ahead of giving her impact statement in court, Rehana says she was "scared" to see the gunman who had taken the lives of so many.

"When the judge was reading all the impacts. I feel like it has happened yesterday," she said.

Both said they feel "lighter" and "happy" with the sentence handed down but Shamim adds that nothing would be sufficient "given what he's done".

"My personal feeling is he will be judged at the end of the day in front of the Gods. But at the end of the day I am happy."

"He is completely inhuman," says Shamim.

"To me, many times when I was in the court the last few days I looked at him and thought 'he's the devil'.

"He was like a dead man, I couldn't see any kind of expressions on his face. No expression, nothing, he never felt guilty or - I never felt sorry on his face, I did not see that he was guilty about it."

His wife agrees: "He's emotionless, nothing - he's a heartless man," Rehana says.

Outside of the court, the couple say they saw smiles on the faces of other victims and relatives "for the first time".

"He is not coming back to this world" Shamim says, even finding it within himself to feel "pity" for the gunman.

"He is not seeing the sun again. Sometimes we have felt pity for him - you can't see your mum, you can't see your sister, you can't see anyone of yours. So that's a big punishment for him I think."

'It's totally changed my life'

But no punishment will undo the trauma the couple live with every day since the attack.

"It's very hard to me and it's taken me to long time to come from this trauma," says Rehana.

"Whenever I close my eyes I just heard all the noises. I can see everything like it's happened yesterday.

"It's total changed my life," she says.

For both of them going to work has become a struggle, Rehana no longer drives her car alone, and both rely on sleeping pills to get rest at night.

'He wanted to destroy us, he wanted to scare us but we are not scared from him'

Despite their ordeal, the couple still find joy and positivity in the tragic events that unfolded on their doorstep.

They moved to New Zealand from India looking for a "safer place".

Before 15 March 2019 the couple say they had never felt scared and had not faced any racism in the country.

Though that feeling has been rocked to the core, the damage is not irreversible.

Both describe the people of New Zealand as "amazing" and say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "is showing to the world how to rule".

Jacinda Arden: 'The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed'

The couple say, after the attack, New Zealanders approached them in the street to apologise. "That made us stronger" they say.

Shamim says the terrorist failed in his intention to "finish Muslims with hate," instead the events of March 15 brought an outpouring of "warmth," they say.

The pair say since last year the mosque is welcoming new worshippers all the time, with people more interested in Islam - and learning about its teaching - than ever before.

"He wanted to destroy us, he wanted to scare us but we are not scared from him," Rehana says.

"There's no place for hatred. People have to love each other always, no matter what religion you are, what colour you are, God created you, everyone. That's why I don't want to hate anyone".