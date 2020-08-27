George Floyd's sister has accused the US of "listening but not hearing" the thousands of protesters in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting.

Mr Blake was shot seven times by police in Kenosha last weekend, while three of his children in his car looked on.

It was just the latest in a long line of police shootings against black men in the US, just months after the killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the world.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Bridgett Floyd said change should be made "as of now".

She said: "I can’t say that the people in charge are listening. Maybe… but I don’t think they hear us. They’re listening but they don’t hear us.

"Because if what they heard from us really, really mattered to them there would be a change so I really wouldn’t say that they are hearing us but they probably are listening to us .

"I think it’s a little different between listening and hearing, because if that’s the case things would be transitioning into change as of now."

The city of Kenosha has been rocked by unrest since the shooting of Blake, who was "left paralysed" after he was shot multiple times in the back.

The officer who fired the gun which left the 29-year-old paralysed has been named as Austen Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.

Ms Floyd told ITV News she "couldn't believe" the way police acted.

"I really couldn’t believe that the police was steady taking on the actions..." she said

"What happened to my brother three months ago went nationwide and the police… I guess that didn’t do enough for them, that wasn't enough for them.

"And to see Blake's family and to see him go through what my family is going through, it was just unbearable, it was unbearable. I actually thought that this would stop."

With US President Donald Trump set to make a speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, Ms Floyd hoped he would promise change.

She also urged voters to to pick candidates who believe black lives do matter.

"I don’t know what he (Trump) will say but I hope he says that there will be a change," she said.

"That will ease a little of this frustration of what is going on with me and my family at this time."

"What I want the world to hear from me… is that black lives matter to them, so they say.

"Let’s get out and go to the polls to vote. If lives matter that much, let’s get people in place that are going to make a change.

"Let’s get the ones that’s in, let’s get them out – and let’s get the ones that want to do something in office.”

During protests on Tuesday, two people were shot dead in a possible vigilante attack, while a third person suffered injuries. Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, has since been arrested and charged with murder.

“I just killed somebody,” a voice could be heard saying at one point during the shooting rampage that erupted just before midnight.

President Trump's response was to deploy more national guards to Kenosha, vowing in a tweet to bring back "law and order".

But unrest continues, with stars from basketball, baseball, football and tennis refusing to take part in their fixtures in solidarity with Mr Blake on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen when they'll take to the field of play again.