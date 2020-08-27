Homes have been evacuated in south Wales after a large diesel train caught fire.

British Transport Police said crews were dealing with the blaze in Llangennech, near Llanelli, in the early hours of Thursday.

Three carriages of the train were alight and an evacuation zone was put in place, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Gary Jones, a county councillor in Carmarthenshire, posted on Facebook saying “A major incident on the railway line has been declared.”

British Transport Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the railway near Llangennech #Wales.

“A large diesel freight train has caught fire.

“A cordon is in place, with roads closed and surrounding homes being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were contacting people living in the evacuation area and asking them to leave their homes and convene at Bryn School.