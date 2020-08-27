Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic have been removed from the government’s quarantine exemption list, due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Anyone entering the UK from those destinations after 4am on Saturday must quarantine for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said equivalent measures are being put in place in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Scotland took Switzerland off its list last week.

Mr Shapps also revealed that Cuba has been added to the list of destinations people can return from without entering quarantine.

He tweeted: “Quarantining on return from a non-Travel Corridor country is a legal requirement and you commit a criminal offence if you break that quarantine. Fines, as well as a criminal record can result."

He added: “The decision on whether to add or remove a country is carefully made after research from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

"A lead indicator is 20 cases per 100k over 7 days but they take into account a wide range of factors, including level, rate & speed of change in confirmed cases.”

Patrick Ikhena, head of travel insurance at comparethemarket.com, warned most insurers would no longer provide cover for the three countries removed from the quarantine exemption list.

He said: “Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic are the latest countries to be slapped with travel restrictions, with many UK holidaymakers likely to see their travel plans disrupted.

"The restrictions apply to the whole country, even those areas with low infection rates, and as a result this unfortunately means that most travel insurance policies will no longer provide cover to Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic.”

He said a decision to cancel a trip to avoid the mandatory quarantine rules would be considered a “disinclination to travel” and many policies would be unlikely to pay out.

He added: “Contacting your airline or hotel is another sensible course of action if your holiday plans have been scuppered by the latest restrictions, as they may be able to offer you some compensation, or alternative dates and destinations.”