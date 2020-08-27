ITV News understands the US State Department is working closely with UK authorities to try to find a "reasonable resolution" to the impasse surrounding the Harry Dunn case.It comes after ITV News reported on Tuesday that the Attorney General here is considering the possibility of a virtual trial or trial in absentia for Anne Sacoolas.The 42-year-old wife of a US military intelligence officer was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December three months after she returned to the US.

The developments come as Harry’s family today mark the first anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death.

Harry’s mother Charlotte told ITV News: "It’s obviously a horrendously painful time for us. We miss Harry terribly and I wouldn’t wish the pain I’m going through on anyone.

"I am heartened to see that the US administration is now working towards finding a resolution. I hope that we can achieve justice soon. It needs to happen."The US State department has offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family for what it’s called a tragic accident.

The US government has refused to extradite Anne Sacoolas saying she had diplomatic immunity at the time.

In January the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to London that both governments were seeking "a resolution that reflects the tragedy took place".

ITV News understands both governments are working to find a ‘mutually acceptable‘ path forward.

Dunn family spokesman and advisor Radd Seiger said: "The family welcome the news today that the State Department in Washington are now working with the British authorities in London to find a resolution to the diplomatic stand off."

Mr Seiger added: "That is the very reason Harry’s parents and I went to Washington DC last October, to engage in dialogue and to make it clear to the US authorities that their decision to recall Mrs Sacoolas was wrong, that it would never be accepted and that she needed to face the English justice system."

"At long last, on the very day that Harry died this time last year, at such a painful time, we have the first indication from Washington that they are working with London to find a resolution and the family can take real comfort from the very obvious direction of travel and momentum which has built up towards securing justice for Harry."The Attorney General here will meet the the Dunn family’s MP Andrea Leadsom when Parliament returns.Earlier this month the MP wrote to the Foreign Secretary, Crown Prosecution Service and Justice Secretary suggesting a virtual trial or a trial in absentia as “A way to achieve closure...without undermining US decision not to accept the extradition request.