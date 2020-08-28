Restrictions on mixing between different households in Burnley and Hyndburn, to limit the spread of coronavirus, will be lifted next Wednesday, public health officials have announced.

But stricter measures will remain in place in Preston and parts of Pendle.

People living elsewhere in Pendle and in the northern part of Blackburn with Darwen will still not be able to socialise with anyone outside their household and should only use public transport if essential.

Lancashire’s director of public health, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, said: "People living in Burnley and Hyndburn will be pleased that Government has lifted the additional restrictions in their areas, but this should not lead to complacency."

"In both Burnley and Hyndburn infection rates are significantly above the national average with an increasing rate in Hyndburn."

"Coronavirus does not respect administrative boundaries and there is a high volume of social, educational and commuting travel between these areas and Lancashire’s hotspots."

"The virus is very much still present in both Burnley and Hyndburn so residents must play their part to help protect themselves, their families and their communities."