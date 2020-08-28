Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Most children are already back at school in Northern Ireland, and all have returned in Scotland.

Next week it will be the turn of pupils in England and Wales - and a survey out on Friday says most schools have made the necessary changes to welcome them back from Tuesday. But the school environment they are returning to will be very different to the one pupils left almost six months ago.

It means a whole new world of bubble groups, staggered breaks and a new emphasis on hygiene.

As they begin to pack their school bags once again, what do children think about their imminent return?

ITV News visited Max Roache centre in Brixton to find out how the kids there felt about returning to the classroom after all these months. "It's going to be hard. Going back to school is going to be tough, because I'm not used to it... I don't even know how to socialise any more," one student told us.

There were also concerns too about how social distancing and the one way systems in place will work.

But there was optimism too, with many looking forward to returning to the classroom - and even sitting tests.