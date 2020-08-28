Ireland’s women rugby team has received an apology from kit manufacturer Canterbury after the sportswear brand used models for the launch of the new kit instead of players.

The new men’s shirt was promoted earlier this month by members of Andy Farrell’s Test team, but the women’s kit launch used models.

The incident was spotted by fans and now Canterbury has apologised after admitting its “error”.

In a statement, Canterbury said: "As a brand, we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong.

"To announce that our new Ireland Women's pro jersey was available for pre-order, we super-imposed the jersey's image onto a model to share this exciting development with our dedicated female players and fans.

"It was always, and remains, our intention to photography female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field.

“While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused frustration. We accept this was an error and apologise for any upset caused.

"At Canterbury we believe that rugby is for everyone and we're united by our mutual love of the game. We look forward to sharing our 'A New Horizon' campaign to support the launch of our Ireland Women's Pro jersey in October, with the same commitment and dedication that we have for all our teams."