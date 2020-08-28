The north-west of England had the highest coronavirus mortality rate for the month of July, but figures for all regions have decreased since the previous month.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics on the rate of deaths in England and Wales, there were 2.8 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 in the North West's population.

This was down from 9.2 in June - when it was also the region with the highest rate.

The South West had the lowest rate again, with 0.3 deaths per 100,000 population, down from 2.1 in June.

In London, the rate was 1.2 for July, down from 3.1 in June.

Meanwhile, four areas in Kent had some of the highest coronavirus mortality rates for local authority areas in England in July.

Ashford had a rate of 16.2 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 36.5 in June, when it was also recorded as having the highest rate.

Gravesham had a rate of 13.5, Dartford was at 11.8 and Folkestone and Hythe had a rate of 8.9.

Leicester’s rate was 10.

The figures account for deaths involving Covid-19 which were registered by 15 August.

They also showed that of the 336 local authority areas in England and Wales, 71 had no coronavirus-related deaths in July - that's an approximate rate of 21%.

A further 239 (71%) recorded fewer than 10 deaths involving Covid-19.

The ONS said that because the number of deaths involving the virus has decreased to levels lower than recorded in March, Friday's report will be its last monthly review on the subject. But the group said it will continue to review deaths involving Covid-19 and release updates when appropriate.

The ONS also found that an estimated 28,200 people within private households in England had Covid-19 between August 14 and 20.

This was the equivalent of around 0.05% of the population or one in 1,900 individuals.

The estimate is broadly unchanged from the previous week of August 7 to 13 which had an equivalent of around 0.05% of the population, or one in 2,200 individuals.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

The ONS said while recent figures had suggested some evidence of a small rise in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in July, following a low point in June, this continues to level off.