A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to pay tribute to their mother will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The artwork was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and to recognise her positive impact on the world.

Kensington Palace said the installation has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but will take place in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

Monday August 31 marks 23 years since Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, when William and Harry were aged just 15 and 12.

The dukes have previously said now is the right time to recognise their mother’s positive impact “in the UK and around the world”.

In a statement when the project was announced, William and Harry said: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

The statue was created by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrait of the Queen appears on all UK coins.