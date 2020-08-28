Report author Richard Crellin, psychologist Elizabeth Kilby and ITV News presenter Chris Ship discuss teenagers' unhappiness in the UK

UK teenagers are the least satisfied with their lives compared to most other European countries, a new report has found.

Rising child poverty and the fear of failure could be contributing to the lack of unhappiness, the Children’s Society report found, as 43% of children felt their lives lacked purpose.

And the report also found the UK had the second highest levels of sadness out of 24 European countries, behind only Malta.

The author of the report, Richard Crellin, and psychologist Elizabeth Kilby joined ITV News presenter Chris Ship to discuss its findings and talk about what more can be done to improve the mental wellbeing of children in the UK.