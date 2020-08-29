The Home Secretary has warned organisers of illegal raves they are "not above the law" as she reminded them of a new £10,000 fine aimed at cracking down on "this breathtakingly selfish behaviour".

The new fines were brought in by Priti Patel ahead of the Bank Holiday this weekend, which would usually have been celebrated by millions at festivals and carnivals across the UK.

Police have reported a spike in illegal parties after the coronavirus pandemic caused hundreds of events to be cancelled.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Ms Patel says the Metropolitan Police have responded to more than 1,000 unlicensed music events since June, calling their prevalence amid the coronavirus pandemic “unacceptable”.

Addressing those thinking of organising such events, Ms Patel wrote: “It is critical that you consider the potential impact of these events, otherwise we risk undoing all the hard work the majority have done to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

“I urge you to seriously consider the risks you’re creating for everyone in attendance, as well as the wider community.”

The Home Secretary also defended new legislation aimed at deterring illegal music events.

Under the new measures, which came into force on Friday, organisers of illegal raves will be hit with £10,000 fines.

Meanwhile, people not wearing masks and participants in unlawful gatherings can be fined starting at £100, doubling for each repeat offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

Ms Patel said the legislation represents a crackdown on “the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions”.

She added: “We will not allow this breathtakingly selfish behaviour from a senseless minority to jeopardise the progress we have made together.”

Her comments come after Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh told the PA news agency the legislation will mean “absolutely nothing” for enforcement in London.

“It could be good for areas outside London, but it means absolutely nothing to us here,” he said.

“People just set up a music box in the middle of the street and say ‘it’s not mine’, it’s utter nonsense.

“Raves are completely different to an unlicensed music event, which are a very difficult situation for my colleagues, who are abused and harassed and show amazing bravery.

“We need clearer legislation … we need to be more forceful, clearing the area immediately, close the area down, the Government need more forceful wording around groups of people gathering.”