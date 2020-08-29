The Conservatives and Labour are neck and neck in a new opinion poll.
The snapshot survey by Opinium puts both parties on 40% each when it comes to voting intentions - the first time the Tories have not been ahead for over a year.
The government's handling of the coronavirus looks to have had an impact on respondents, with nearly half of voters (47%) disapproving of how Number 10 has dealt with the crisis.
Less than a third of those surveyed approved of the way Boris Johnson's government have handled the pandemic.
With English schools reopening next week, 63% of parents with school age children say it is safe for primary schools to do so.
That figure dropped to 60% when it came to the return of secondary schools.
But pupils aged 14-15 appear most concerned about returning to class. 45% of parents with children in this age group say their child is worried - compared to 48% who say they are not.
On face coverings, more than half of adults surveyed (52%) support making face masks compulsory for children in school.
A total of 19% were opposed to the move - with 22% neither supporting nor opposing such a measure.
After a tumultuous week ahead of English schools returning next week, in which the government had been under fire for a series of U-turns, the survey was more bad news for embattled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
Nearly half of respondents (48%) disapprove of the way he is handling his job, while 40% say he is the "most responsible" for the recent exam results controversy.
Opinium carried out an online survey of 2,002 UK adults between August 26-28.
