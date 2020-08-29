A list of 21 names has been chosen by the British (Met Office), Irish (Met Éireann) and Dutch (KNMI) weather services. This is the second year running that all three countries have come together to name storms that head towards our shores.

Storm names were suggested by the public and have been compiled by the three National met services. Storm Fleur was so popular that it appeared back in 2016-17 list but didn't occur. As a result it has re-appeared in this year's list.

Naming storms began in 2015 to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather hitting our shores before it arrives.

Similar to previous years, the 2020/2021 list has been compiled from names suggested by the public along with names that reflect the diversity of the three nations.

As in the past there are no storms begining with the letter Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with the international storm naming conventions. The first storm to hit the UK will be Storm Aiden. The question is, how long will it take before it arrives.

The announcement comes after a month of extreme weather in the UK, which has included two named storms, a heatwave and the hottest August day recorded in 17 years.

Last week, the UK was battered by Storm Francis, which saw gusts of 81mph hit The Needles near the Isle of Wight, days after Storm Ellen struck.

The storms followed a spell of blistering heat, which included a high of 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens.