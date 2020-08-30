A second wave of coronavirus could flourish if around one million students from across the country head to universities next month, a leading education union has warned.

The University and College Union (UCU) says the government is “encouraging a public health crisis” by allowing hundreds of thousands of students to travel hundreds of miles to study on campus.

The union has concerns campuses could become breeding grounds for Covid-19, with a mass movement of students potentially bringing the virus to environments where social distancing may be more difficult.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady told The Observer the mass movement “could lead to universities being the care homes of any second wave of Covid”.

She also accused the government of a lack of planning, with more students expected on campuses following the admissions fiasco as data emerges that infection rates are increasing among younger people.

“So the very people who are increasingly getting infected by this virus are being encouraged in mass numbers to move all around the country and congregate and live together,” Ms Grady said.

“It doesn’t make sense.”

The UCU wants students to avoid campuses until Christmas unless a testing scheme begins operating at universities.

The government has also been accused of putting school and college teachers in an "incredibly difficult" position by providing guidance for their reopening late on Friday, on a bank holiday weekend, with millions of pupils returning to class on Tuesday.

The National Education Union (NEU) said the guidance should have been received "months ago," describing the nature of the decision making as "simply unacceptable".

The guidance has various measures which can be employed by schools if there is a potential case of coronavirus on site, or if the school is in an area of local lockdown.

It comes after a group of scientists recommended universities test all students and staff for coronavirus as they arrive on campus and avoid face-to-face teaching.

Independent Sage reported on August 21 that all courses should be offered online − apart from those which are lab or practice-based − as in-person teaching carries a higher risk of virus transmission.