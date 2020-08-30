Donald Trump has suggested people caught up in the devastation of Hurricane Laura could sell his autograph for $10,000.

The US president was in Louisiana to view the damage caused by the Category 4 storm and be briefed on the response effort.

After giving a speech to officials and relief teams, Mr Trump signed autographs and handed them out, telling recipients they could get $10,000 (£8,000) if they sold it online.

"Here, sell this on eBay tonight, you'll get $10,000," he said, before signing another and asking "who's going to get this one?".

He then hands it to an official, telling him to "sell it tonight on eBay, $10,000".

While $10,000 may sound optimistic, the president's estimated value of his autograph is not too far off the mark, with several pieces of signed Trump memorabilia fetching thousands on eBay.

Despite being generous with his expensive signature, the billionaire leader did not visit victims of the hurricane who have had their homes destroyed by the storm.

Instead, he met with relief teams and viewed the extensive damage caused to the city of 80,000 people.

At least 16 have died amid the carnage of Hurricane Laura which has been wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding.

While the storm surge has receded and the cleanup effort has begun, hundreds of thousands remain without power or water, many without a roof over their heads.

“I’m here to support the great people of Louisiana. It’s been a great state for me,” Trump said during a visit to Lake Charles.

Hurricane Laura whipped up winds of 150-mph at its peak and the storm surge reached as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters).

More than 580,000 coastal residents were evacuated due to the storm.

More than half of those who died in the US succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

The hurricane also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as it barrelled toward the US.