The organisers of Glastonbury are hopeful the festival will return in June 2021 after the world-famous event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Emily Eavis, who runs the festival alongside her father, Michael, said there are "no plans" to reschedule next year's festival, amid speculation it could be moved to later in 2021.

She wrote on Twitter: "For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 - we’re still very much aiming for June."

Founder Michael Eavis sparked fear among festival goers earlier in the coronavirus crisis when he said the pandemic might stop the sold-out event taking place next year.

He suggested social distancing would be impossible at the huge festival, telling ITV News West Country that hoping for a 2021 return was "wishful thinking".

“500 people is OK isn’t it. But my job, 250,000 altogether is too many people I suppose isn’t it really.

“I’m still hoping I’m going to be running next year and I’m going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do. But that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen. That is just wishful thinking really.”

The cancelled 2020 festival was already sold out but organisers said tickets could be carried over if people wanted to attend in 2021.

Ms Eavis said "so few people have asked for a refund" meaning next year's festival remains sold out.

As such, she said the resale date had been pushed back from October this year to April next year.