A three-year-old girl miraculously suffered no injuries after she got caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres in to the air at a festival in Taiwan.

The girl was taking part in a kite festival in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth, before catching her.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.