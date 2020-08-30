The Twitter post announcing the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has become the most liked tweet of all time, the social media giant has confirmed.

More than 6.4 million people hit the 'like' button on a tweet posted from Boseman's account which contained a family statement revealing the Hollywood actor had died of cancer aged 43.

Twitter confirmed the accolade, writing: "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King."

It's testament to the worldwide impact of Boseman's career, which for the past four years he continued while battling colon cancer.

Boseman, whose family described as a "true fighter", filmed some of his most famous roles while undergoing treatment, a diagnosis he never spoke about publicly.

Black Panther, which made Boseman a superstar, was filmed and released while the star was still having treatment for the disease.

It was a hit with critics who praised its diversity and it grossed over 1.3 billion dollars at the global box office, as well as earning a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

It also sparked a worldwide celebration of African culture - with the character’s famous “Wakanda Forever” salute inspiring millions of people to feel an added sense of pride in their African heritage.

Former US president Barack Obama is among those to have paid tribute to the star.

Retweeting a post by Boseman, which included a picture of the pair talking, Mr Obama recalled meeting the actor when he visited the White House to work with children.

“You could tell right away that he was blessed,” the former president tweeted.

“To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”

Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who cast him as Black Panther, said his death was “absolutely devastating”, while Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele said it was a “crushing blow”.

Marvel colleague Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, said: “Gonna miss you mate," he said, "absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP.”