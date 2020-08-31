The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by two.

The government said 41,501 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,200 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,554, NHS England said on Monday.

The patients were aged between 58 and 75 and all had a known underlying condition.

The dates of the deaths ranged from June 16 to August 29.

Another three deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

No new deaths were reported in the 24 hours ahead of Saturday's update.

The death toll in the country remains at 2,494, while 160 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

A three-month high of cases in the country is a “concern” for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Wales

In Wales the death toll remains at 1,595 with no new deaths reported in the latest figures.

Public Health Wales says 39 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland no longer update their figures at the weekend. The latest death toll there stands at 560.