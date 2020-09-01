The defence secretary has apologised over a handshake after he was criticised on social media for breaching coronavirus social distancing rules on the first day back at the office for MPs after the summer break.

Ben Wallace was on his way to a socially distanced Cabinet meeting when he was filmed shaking hands with someone on Downing Street.

After the meeting, Boris Johnson's spokesman said Mr Wallace "recognises the mistake" and "apologises for slipping up".

The spokesman added Mr Wallace "recognises the importance" of social distancing rules.

Social media was divided over the handshake, with several users defending Mr Wallace, saying he could be washing his hands before meeting other ministers.

Others criticised Mr Wallace, with one saying the handshake showed "nothing has been learned".