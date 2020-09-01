Across Kenosha overnight, we saw only abandoned streets, along with local police and federal agents.

The toll of the last week is obvious.

Shops are boarded up. Businesses lie scorched. A 12-hour curfew has been imposed through the night. The few residents we spotted are sitting anxiously on their porches.Later on Tuesday, the President will visit the charred and scarred streets of this small Wisconsin city on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Kenosha has been the scene of violence and unrest since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year old man shot seven times in the back.

But if you think Donald Trump is coming here to express sympathy to the Blake family, or to try and heal this community's wounds, you would be mistaken.Instead, the White House has made clear the President will be visiting the police and local businesses, and no doubt trying to link the violence in Kenosha - and in far-away Portland - to Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Indeed, in a bizarre press conference at the White House last night, Trump was invited to condemn the teenage gunman and self-styled vigilante, Kyle Rittenhouse, who opened fire on BLM protesters in Kenosha a week ago, killing two people.But instead of condemning Rittenhouse, Trump appeared deeply sympathetic, suggesting that the young gunman was simply exercising his right to self-defence. It may be the most extraordinary statement yet issued by Trump.He was in effect defending a man who has been charged with murder, but not showing empathy for the victim of shocking police brutality.It certainly suggests that the President wants this election to be a fight about whether Americans feels secure in their homes and on the streets, not about racial justice or reconciliation.The danger for the White House is clear: American voters may agree that their security is in jeopardy, but conclude that Trump is the problem, not the solution.