Coronavirus restrictions on visiting other households are to be implemented from midnight tonight in Glasgow and some of the surrounding areas after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the tightening of Covid restrictions as the government was "particularly concerned with the level of Covid in three areas", including the city of Glasgow, west Bartonshire and east Renfrewshire.

The restrictions will start from midnight and will be in place for two weeks, however this will be reviewed after a week.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We have decided to take the following action from midnight tonight if you live in local authority areas of East Renfrewshire, the City of Glasgow or western Bartonshire you should not host people from other households in your home and you shouldn't visit other people's homes."

Scotland's first minister added that the transmission of the virus "seems to be happening inside peoples homes rather than in pubs and restaurants".

She said: "If these numbers continue but this is the fear if they rise further, more people will fall ill with Covid and more people will end up in hospital we'll also see growing pressure in our test and protect teams which traces contact for each person with Covid and are absolutely vital in our battle to keep it under control."

"And we could if we don't stem this tide see the virus run out of control again," Ms Sturgeon added.