The rate of male suicide in England and Wales last year reached its highest level for two decades, according to new figures.

Men accounted for three-quarters of suicide deaths registered in 2019, making up 4,303 of the 5,691 deaths by suicide.

Based on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, that puts the rate of male suicides at 16.9 deaths per 100,000 - the highest since 2000.

The figures show no drop in the rate of male suicide since the year before either, with the rate in line with that of 2018.

Men aged 45 to 49 had the highest age-specific suicide rate at 25.5 deaths per 100,000.

The highest rate among women was for 50 to 54-year-olds, at 7.4 deaths per 100,000.

But the statistics group warned that the suicide rate among women aged 10 to 24-year-old had also increased "significantly" since 2012 to its highest level, with 3.1 deaths per 100,000 females in that age group.

The overall suicide rate for women in 2019 was 5.3 deaths per 100,000 - the highest since 2004.

Provisional data published by the ONS suggested there had been 845 registered deaths by suicide during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic between April and June 2020.

At a rate of 6.9 suicides per 100,000 people, the ONS said the low number was not necessarily a sign of improvement but likely due to inquests being delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It warned: "The lower number of deaths registered caused by suicide in quarter two of 2020 should be interpreted with caution; this likely reflects delays to inquests because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the coroner’s service."

Due to the time taken to hold an inquest, around five months, the ONS said it did not currently know the total number of suicides that occurred during the height of the pandemic.

