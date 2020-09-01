Next year's A-level and GCSE exams could be pushed back in order to give students more learning time after the coronavirus crisis meant many months away from school for most children.

Nick Gibb, the schools minister, confirmed to ITV News that the government has been considering whether to delay the exams period so next year's pupils have the same chance at success as previous years.

"In mid-June we wrote to Ofqual asking them to look into this very issue and how we can free up teaching time from the assessment process next summer," he said.

"So they are looking, we have been looking, over the last few weeks into the prospect into delaying the exam period.

"There are a range of issues to consider, the marking time, the results dates, the effect that has on university admissions and also the term dates of the other nations in the UK that use GCSEs and A Levels."

His comments follow calls from Labour for a delay to next year’s exams.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said pupils entering Year 11 and 13 who have lost up to six months of teaching time face “a mountain to climb” unless the timetable is changed.

She said: “Ministers had warning after warning about problems with this year’s exam results, but allowed it to descend into a fiasco.

“This is too important for Boris Johnson to leave until the last minute.

"Pupils heading back to school need clarity and certainty about the year ahead.”

Millions of pupils in England and Wales are returning to schools this week for the first time in more than five months, however the most disadvantaged in society are likely to now be further behind than their more advantaged peers.

Pupils in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already returned to the classrooms.

Dr Mary Bousted, the joint General Secretary of the NEU, told ITV News that disadvantaged children who have not had access to the internet, or laptops, or tutoring during the coronavirus crisis will find it "almost impossible" to catch up "through no fault of their own".

She said her union is "concerned that the education attainment gap between the more advantaged pupils and less advantaged pupils will be wider" unless GCSEs and A-levels are "altered to reflect that reality".

Mr Gibb said ministers are working with exams regulator Ofqual to get a decision on whether to delay next year's exams "as soon as we possibly can".

But he could not confirm whether a decision would be made before Christmas.

Asked if there will be an answer by the festive period, Mr Gibb said: "I absolutely would have said so, we need to make sure we come to a decision as soon as we can.

"But it has to be the right decision and it has to take into account the other nations in the UK that use GCSEs and A-Levels.

"It has to take into account marking time and results date and the effect that has on entry to universities."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Labour’s suggestion of a delay to help with ‘catch-up’ is worthy of serious consideration.

“A delay is not without its problems, a consequential delay to the publication of results will put pressure on higher education providers such as universities and colleges as well as employers. All this will need to be dealt with.”