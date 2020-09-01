President Donald Trump is wading into the latest eruption over racial injustice in the US with a trip to Kenosha in Wisconsin.

The city has been rocked by protests for over a week, since the police shooting of Jacob Blake - a black man hit several times in the back, apparently in front of his three young sons.

Mr Trump is visiting the city despite the objections of local leaders, with many believing the president's trip is part of his focus on "law and order" ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers has pleaded with the president to stay away for fear of straining tensions further.

The governor wrote to the president: "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing".

Gov Evers has already deployed the National Guard in the city.

But Mr Trump insisted his appearance in Kenosha could "increase enthusiasm" in the state of Wisconsin - a hotly contested battleground in the 2020 presidential race.

"I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement and I want to thank law enforcement," Mr Trump told Fox News in an interview Monday night.

"They’ve done a good job."

The White House said the president "wants to visit hurting Americans".

The president will not, however, be meeting with Mr Blake's family.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden had a different take on the president's actions, accusing Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence.

Mr Biden said of Mr Trump: "He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it."

Ahead of his visit, the president defended a teenage supporter accused of killing two men in Kenosha during protests last week.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly went to Kenosha from nearby Antioch, Illinois and went on a shooting rampage - he is charged with fatally shooting two people.

Aerial footage shows the extent of damage caused by unrest in Kenosha

When asked about the incident, the president declined to denounce the killings and suggested that Rittenhouse, was acting in self-defense.

After a confrontation in which the 17-year-old fatally shot one man, police say, Rittenhouse fell while being chased by people trying to disarm him.

A second person was then shot and killed.

"That was an interesting situation," Mr Trump said on Monday during a news conference.

"He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell. And then they very violently attacked him. ... He was in very big trouble. He would have been — he probably would’ve been killed."