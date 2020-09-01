A Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape has “voluntarily agreed not to attend the House of Commons for the period of the bail”, it has been announced.

MPs returned on Tuesday following their summer recess.

In a statement to the Commons, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also discouraged MPs from using parliamentary privilege to the name the senior Conservative MP who was arrested.

Sir Lindsay said: “The House will know that a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of a very serious criminal offence.

“I have received assurances from the member and the government Chief Whip that the member has voluntarily agreed not to attend the House of Commons for the period of the bail.

“I, the House of Commons Commission and the House service take the safety of our staff and the parliamentary community as a whole very seriously, and ensuring any necessary measures are taken in respect of MPs and employers and staff.”

Sir Lindsay added: “While the investigation is ongoing, I believe it would be wholly inappropriate for any further reference to be made to this matter in the House, including any attempt to name the member concerned.

“I would appreciate your co-operation on this matter.”