A further three people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.

The latest update brings the total death toll in the country to 41,504.

Separate figures - published by the UK’s statistics agencies - show the death toll to be at 57,200 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

According to government data a further 1,295 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours - bringing the total to 337,168 cases.

England

In separate figures published by NHS England, a further nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital.

In brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,563.

The patients were aged between 71 and 92 and all but one had known underlying health conditions.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported one new Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,596.

Scotland

There were no new reported deaths among Covid-19 patients in Scotland in the latest update. The death toll there remains at 2,494.

Northern Ireland

The death toll in Northern Ireland stays at 560, with no new reported deaths.