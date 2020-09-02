The number of gonorrhoea cases diagnosed in England in 2019 reached its highest level since records began more than 100 years ago, official data shows.

A total of 70,936 cases were reported last year - up by more than a quarter from 2018.

It is the largest annual number reported since records began in 1918 and is a continuation of an upward trend in recent years, according to Public Health England (PHE).

Between 2015 and 2019, diagnoses have risen by 71% - from 41,382 cases to 70,936.

Overall cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in England also rose, with 468,342 diagnoses reported - an increase of 5% from 2018.

Cases of syphilis rose by 10% from the year before while there was a 196% increase in diagnoses of Mycoplasma genitalium.

PHE said the rise reflects an increase in available testing following the publication of the first national guidelines for the diagnosis and management of the bacterium in 2018.

It has been referred to in the media as the STI that "could become the next superbug".

According to the NHS, Mycoplasma genitalium is the smallest known bacterium that can replicate itself.

Chlamydia was again the most commonly diagnosed STI in 2019 with 229,411 – or nearly half – of all new STI diagnoses last year.

Among young people aged 15 to 24, the number of chlamydia tests rose 2% compared with 2018.

Testing declined in this age group too, with a 13% drop from 2015.

The total number of consultations at sexual health services (SHSs) in England increased by 7% between 2018 and 2019.

PHE officials said consultation figures "varied considerably" by service type.

PHE said it is analysing data received this year to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic response on the provision of HIV/STI services and the effect that social distancing measures may have had on the epidemiology of STIs.