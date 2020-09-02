The BBC has confirmed that Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory will be sung at the Last Night of the Proms, apparently backing down after a row over the lyrics of the songs.

The broadcaster previously announced the songs would feature only as instrumentals, with reports over controversy due to their perceived historical links with colonialism and slavery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson waded into the row describing concerns about the lyrics as "self-recrimination" and "wetness".

Now the BBC has confirmed that the songs will be sung at the Proms by a select group of vocalists, citing "Covid-19 restrictions" as the initial reason for scrapping the lyrics.

A spokesperson for the BBC Proms said: “The pandemic means a different Proms this year and one of the consequences, under Covid-19 restrictions, is we are not able to bring together massed voices.

“For that reason we took the artistic decision not to sing Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory in the Hall.

“We have been looking hard at what else might be possible and we have a solution.

“Both pieces will now include a select group of BBC singers. This means the words will be sung in the Hall, and as we have always made clear, audiences will be free to sing along at home.

"While it can’t be a full choir, and we are unable to have audiences in the Hall, we are doing everything possible to make it special and want a Last Night truly to remember.

“We hope everyone will welcome this solution. We think the night itself will be a very special moment for the country – and one that is much needed after a difficult period for everyone.

“It will not be a usual Last Night, but it will be a night not just to look forward to, but to remember.”