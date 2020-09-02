The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 10.

The government said 41, 514 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 10 from the day before.

According to government figures, seven people died in England, two in Northern Ireland, one in Scotland and there were no new deaths in Wales.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,300 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 1,508 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. Overall, 338,676 cases have been confirmed.