The bodies of five children have been found in an apartment in a large block of flats in the German city of Solingen, near Dusseldorf and Cologne.

Emergency services were called to the area of the city on Thursday afternoon, where they found the bodies of three girls and two boys.

The 27-year-old mother of five children later jumped in front of a train in Duesseldorf and was taken to a hospital with injuries, police spokesperson Stefan Weiand told n-tv television.

The girls were ages one, two and three, and the boys were aged six and eight, German news agency dpa reported.

The mother’s sixth child, an 11-year-old boy, survived and was with relatives.

Emergency services are still at the scene, in the Hasseldelle area of the city.

The cause of the children's deaths has not been confirmed yet.