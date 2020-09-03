Holidaymakers across the UK have been left confused after Wales added Portugal to its quarantines list, but England and Scotland did not.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed there will be no additions to England's quarantine list on Thursday but there is speculation that Scotland may still move to impose isolation on returnees from Portugal.

The Azores and Madeira remain exempt from Wales's quarantine list.

Scotland is already requiring 14-day quarantines on returnees from Greece.

Along with Portugal, Wales has removed Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos and Crete from the list of exempt countries and territories.

Anyone returning to Wales from those countries after 04:00 on Friday must self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Shapps said he "won't hesitate" to remove countries from England's list of safe travel destinations and warned hopeful holidaymakers they are risking 14 day quarantines if they travel abroad.

He tweeted: "We continue to keep the Travel Corridor list under constant review & won't hesitate to remove countries if needed. However, there are no English additions or removals today.

"Nonetheless, holidaymakers are reminded - 14-day quarantine countries can & do change at very short notice".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a decision on whether to impose restrictions on the countries would be announced on Friday.

Welsh Health minister Vaughan Gething said the action is being taken as a result of a "large number of cases of coronavirus have been imported into Wales from tourists returning from the Greek islands, in particular."

In the last week, there have been more than 20 cases confirmed in passengers on one flight from Zante to Cardiff.

In Portugal there were 23.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country in the seven days to Wednesday, up from 15.3 a week earlier.

There were 13.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Greece in the seven days to Wednesday, down from 14.9 a week earlier.

A seven-day rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK Government will currently consider triggering quarantine conditions.