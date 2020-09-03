The R number in Scotland could be as high as 1.4, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

In her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said a further 101 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 53 of whom were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde areas.

The R number is defined as the average number of people an infected person can expect to pass the virus on to before any widespread immunity or attempts at immunisation are made.

For example, if one person develops an infection and transmits it to two other people, the R value would be two.

Ms Sturgeon said the reproduction number in Scotland could be above 1 and as high as 1.4.

"This is a further reminder that the virus is spreading again here, just as it is elsewhere in the UK, across Europe and indeed in the wider world," she said.

She also added that one further person has died from coronavirus. The death happened in mid-August, but the test has only just been reported.