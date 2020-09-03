The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 13 and 1,735 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,514.

The government also said that as of 9am on Thursday, there had been an overall total of 340,411 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

England

A further 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,585, NHS England said on Thursday.

The patients were aged between 50 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths ranged from March 27 to September 2, with the majority on or before August 31.

Another five deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,596.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 50, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 18,155.

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon said a further 101 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 53 of whom were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde areas.

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland could be as high as 1.4.

The R number is defined as the average number of people an infected person can expect to pass the virus on to before any widespread immunity or attempts at immunisation are made.

For example, if one person develops an infection and transmits it to two other people, the R value would be two.