Filming of superhero drama The Batman has been halted after lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, US media has reported.

The Batman, directed by Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, resumed work just days ago following the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, has confirmed a member of the production team was self-isolating, but it did not say who.

Its spokesperson said: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Vanity Fair said British actor Pattinson is the production member in question - it claimed the 34-year-old tested positive days after shooting restarted in Hertfordshire.

The highly anticipated film sees the superhero returning as a protaganist for the first time in four years.

Pattison, who starred in box-office hits like Twilight and the Harry Potter franchise, took up the role after Ben Affleck dropped out last year.

He is joined by an ensemble cast, including actors Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis.

The move was originally due for release in June 2021; it is now delayed until October 2021.

Pattison has not commented on the reports.

Pattinson is not the only celebrity to reportedly catch coronavirus in recent months.

Usain Bolt reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in August. Credit: PA Images

Sprinter Usain Bolt reportedly tested positive days after celebrating his 34th birthday party, while Antonio Banderas revealed on Instagram he also caught the virus. Last month, popular Colombian musician J Balvin urged fans to take Covid-19 seriously after he caught the virus.

Actor Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to share a coronavirus diagnosis - the 64-year-old tested positive in March.